NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEWT. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NEWT opened at $16.42 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. On average, analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.89%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

