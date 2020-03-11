News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. News has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $54,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in News by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

