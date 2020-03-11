Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,150 shares of company stock worth $1,300,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

