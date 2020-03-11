Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Newmark Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

