New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of TETRA Technologies worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

