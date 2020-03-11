New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.00%.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

