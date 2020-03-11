New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,469 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Ardmore Shipping worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $836,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.40. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

