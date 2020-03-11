New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,400 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 706,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.01. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

