New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,012 Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chromadex were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Chromadex Corp has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

