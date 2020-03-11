New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 244,740 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244,740 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPC were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RES. State Street Corp lifted its position in RPC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 77,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 2,512.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253,585 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.