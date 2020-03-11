New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

