New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,900 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teekay were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teekay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teekay by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

TK opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $455.41 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

