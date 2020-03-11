New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,600 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of At Home Group worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOME opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOME. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

