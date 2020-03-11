New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. TransMedics Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.