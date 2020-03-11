New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Kura Sushi USA worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $2,178,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $5,201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRUS. Stephens began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of KRUS opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 million and a P/E ratio of 56.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

