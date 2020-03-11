New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. A10 Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

