New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

