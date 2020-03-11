New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.94. PDL BioPharma Inc has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $393.94 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.59.

PDLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.