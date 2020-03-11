New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

