New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $4,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

