New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -541,000.00 and a beta of 0.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. Analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,222.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 149,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,100 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.