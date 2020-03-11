Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Neuronetics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 159,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

