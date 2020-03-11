Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.18% of Iradimed worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Iradimed by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at $267,002.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,317 shares of company stock worth $2,480,862 over the last ninety days. 56.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iradimed stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

