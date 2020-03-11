Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 112.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Incyte by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.