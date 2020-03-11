Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Shares in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DHT by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.92%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Several analysts have commented on DHT shares. DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.