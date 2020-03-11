Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 4,685 Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

NYSE:PAC opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

