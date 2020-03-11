National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $232.50 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1 year low of $220.47 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.60. The firm has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWLI. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

