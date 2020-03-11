Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.25. Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.36.

MCO opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $170.08 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

