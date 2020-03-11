Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Modine Manufacturing worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 256,913 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

MOD opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $301.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.