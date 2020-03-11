Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MINI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,436,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,507,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

