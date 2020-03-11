MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of MKS Instruments worth $122,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

