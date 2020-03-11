Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $492.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.