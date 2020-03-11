Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Microchip Technology worth $136,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.05.

MCHP opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

