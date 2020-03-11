Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. 56,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

