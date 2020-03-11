Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRUS. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

