Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $100,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after buying an additional 269,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $179.80 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average is $205.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

