Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is KDI Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after buying an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,338,000 after buying an additional 232,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.09. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $222.84 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

