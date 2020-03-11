Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

