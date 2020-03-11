MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMYT. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.37.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

