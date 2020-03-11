Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

