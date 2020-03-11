Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,912 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

