Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.84. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $42.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Several research firms recently commented on LORL. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

