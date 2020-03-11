Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 340,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

L stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. 41,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,524. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

