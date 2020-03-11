Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.18 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.