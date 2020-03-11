Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Livongo Health Inc. is a consumer digital health company. It offers Enter Livongo platform, which leverages data science and technology, for people with chronic conditions. The Company’s Livongo platform offers solutions, such as Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. Livongo Health Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Livongo Health stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.97. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

