Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $132,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 446,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 445,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

