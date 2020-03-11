Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $150.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,632. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $65,854,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

