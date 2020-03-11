L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

