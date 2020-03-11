L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,368,000 after buying an additional 998,600 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 309,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.