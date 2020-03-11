L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Best Buy by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 345,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 543,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,681,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

